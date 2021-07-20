checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 million in Q2 2021; SIXT announces forecast for financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 15:45  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 million in Q2 2021; SIXT announces forecast for financial year 2021

20-Jul-2021 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 million in Q2 2021; SIXT announces forecast for financial year 2021

Pullach, 20 July 2021 - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the business performance of the Sixt Group has continued to develop positively over the remainder of the first half of 2021 and exceeds market expectations. Based on the final review of the preliminary figures that was completed today, the Sixt Group's second quarter 2021 consolidated operating revenue is expected to be approximately EUR 498 million (Q2 2020: EUR 225.8 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to be approximately EUR 78 million (Q2 2020: EUR -117.7 million from continuing operations). The average of the analysts' estimates for the Sixt Group for the second quarter of 2021, which amount to EUR 468 million for consolidated revenue and EUR 61 million for EBT, are thus significantly exceeded for both figures.

This result is due in particular to the positive business development and the increased price level in the United States and Europe, the noticeable recovery of business in Europe as a result of the reduction of pandemic-related restrictions as well as SIXT's continuing cost management.

So far, Sixt SE has not been able to issue a forecast for the year 2021 due to the very high uncertainties about the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the figures for the first quarter, the evaluation of the preliminary figures for the second quarter and up to date information on the current course of business, today, the Managing Board of Sixt SE adopted the following forecast for the financial year 2021:

Wertpapier


