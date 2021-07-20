Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.07.2021, 15:49 | 19 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 15:49 | 20 July 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”) NAV announcement



As at close of business on 16 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:



NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 99.79 pence. NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 98.04 pence. END For further information, please contact: JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011 LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31



