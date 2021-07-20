Sixt Gives FY Pretax Profit Guidance Above Market Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 15:48 | 22 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 15:48 | (PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 millionConsensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 … (PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 millionConsensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 … (PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.

Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 million

Consensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)

Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 million

Sixt Q2 revenue is expected to be approximately EUR 498 million

Q2 pretax profit expected to be approximately EUR 78 million

The average of the analysts' estimates collected by Sixt amount to EUR 468 million for revenue and EUR 61 million for pretax profit



