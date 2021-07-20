checkAd

Sixt Gives FY Pretax Profit Guidance Above Market Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 15:48   

(PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 millionConsensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 …

  • (PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 million
  • Consensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)
  • Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 million
  • Sixt Q2 revenue is expected to be approximately EUR 498 million
  • Q2 pretax profit expected to be approximately EUR 78 million
  • The average of the analysts' estimates collected by Sixt amount to EUR 468 million for revenue and EUR 61 million for pretax profit
Wertpapier


