Sixt Gives FY Pretax Profit Guidance Above Market Expectations
(PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 millionConsensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 …
- (PLX AI) – Sixt Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,950-2,100 million.
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190-220 million
- Consensus pretax profit expectation was EUR 187 million (consensus collected by the company)
- Consensus revenue expectation was EUR 2,090 million
- Sixt Q2 revenue is expected to be approximately EUR 498 million
- Q2 pretax profit expected to be approximately EUR 78 million
- The average of the analysts' estimates collected by Sixt amount to EUR 468 million for revenue and EUR 61 million for pretax profit
