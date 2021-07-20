checkAd

6K's UniMelt Plasma Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for its sustainability benefits

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:58  |  28   |   |   

The UniMelt platform recognized for its ability to produce powders for energy storage and additive manufacturing with distinct sustainability advantages over legacy technologies

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, today announced its UniMelt plasma production system received a Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The selection is recognition of 6K's ability to produce and deliver powders in both additive manufacturing and energy storage in an environmentally friendly way compared to existing powder production technologies that serve these markets.

"We are honored that the UniMelt platform has been selected as the top product for the Environment + Energy Leader Award," said Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer for 6K. "UniMelt's unique ability to leverage scrap material as a feedstock and turn it into high-value powder is just one example of our clean production approach. UniMelt's environmentally friendly process lowers green house gases, uses significantly less energy and produces zero waste water creating a pathway to a circular or sustainable economy with performance material production."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

"With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021," says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

6K's UniMelt platform offers multifaceted sustainability benefits like no other battery material production platform in the world. As an example, if a legacy battery cathode production plant was replaced with 6K's UniMelt platform, 100% of wastewater would be eliminated, energy usage and greenhouse gas generation would be reduced by up to 70%, and water usage would be decreased by 90%.

6K recently announced the creation of the Battery Center of Excellence, a 33,000 sq/ft state-of-the-art facility to accommodate ten UniMelt systems that can produce as much as 100 tons of material from each system annually. This will support full scale development of materials such as high energy density and single crystal cathode, solid-state electrolyte materials, Silicon Anode for fast-charging and many more. 6K's additive division also recently completed its Global Manufacturing facility for producing additive manufacturing powders adding 45,000 sq/ft of "lights out" powder production capabilities for performance powders such as Tungsten, Ti64, Ni718/625, and Stainless Steel 316L/17-4.

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6K's UniMelt Plasma Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for its sustainability benefits The UniMelt platform recognized for its ability to produce powders for energy storage and additive manufacturing with distinct sustainability advantages over legacy technologies NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 6K, a leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
deCODE genetics - New study on inheritance and fetal growth
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in ...
Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom