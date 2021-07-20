checkAd

GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 15:55   

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend's Pokémon event drew over 400 registrations, and we also launched another Clash of Clans event with the first matches underway right now; that event will be played over the course of almost 2 weeks, and the competitors are fighting their way to make it to the Top Cut, where they will battle it out for the cash prizing live on stream, July 25th!

Management believes that eSports are at the cross-section of some powerful trends: social connections being formed and maintained online, digital consumption of video, and global growth in the gaming audience. Looking ahead, we see numerous public and private investment opportunities that we believe will benefit from the structural growth of eSports, both in terms of audience and, increasingly, monetization, as the requisite infrastructure is built to transition eSports from the “Wild West” of sports to a full-fledged professional sport. 

Many new technologies are being perfected, and the games themselves will become more physical as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications move into the mainstream. Participants will have to be on top of their game physically and have the skills to compete. Our team is aware of all these new trends and is planning to incorporate these new technologies into our events as soon as we can.

This month’s events are drawing great numbers, putting us well ahead of registration projections, and here in July we are on pace to shatter our record for total monthly registrations! Building on the momentum of recent successes, we are growing faster than ever before, and plan to continue to quickly expand in the months ahead.

We invite you to join us for an ongoing discussion about "The Growing World of eSports." We plan to touch on many different topics, including innovations in technology, advancement of opportunities for female gamers, how to turn passion into a profession, growing options for potential career paths within the industry, and more. We are planning to organize in-person events on topics like these through the Central Florida eSports Meet Up group: https://www.meetup.com/Central-Florida-eSports/ 

