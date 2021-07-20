Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider

checkAd

SUNNYVALE, CA and NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Symphony, the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, today announced that it has selected Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider. Under the multi-year deal, Symphony will migrate its platform, which serves more than 1,000 top financial services firms, onto Google Cloud, providing customers with global, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure.

"Our client base operates in a highly regulated environment, and our choice of cloud provider is not a minor decision," Symphony CEO Brad Levy said. "Our secure and compliant collaboration platform was key in getting financial institutions comfortable with the cloud. Our choice of Google Cloud at this stage in Symphony's journey confirms our confidence in their architecture, the way they conduct their business, and the trust in the relationship we've established."

"We're proud to support Symphony in its cloud journey. The combination of Symphony's innovative and secure communications platform with Google Cloud's scale and leading AI/ML capabilities will provide incredible value for financial services institutions across the globe," said Zac Maufe, managing director, Google Cloud, Financial Services.

Symphony expects to start the migration of its communications platform and clients to Google Cloud in Q4 2021, with the goal to complete its migration in approximately one year.

"Symphony, Google Cloud and each financial firm will work closely to ensure the success of each migration," said Dietmar Fauser, Symphony's chief information officer.

In its commitment to deliver networked market infrastructure, Levy has previously shared that Symphony would buy, partner with, or acquire strategic assets for the company and the industry. On June 24, Symphony announced it had acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud 9 Technologies. In the last year, the company has also established partnerships with Genesis Global, Access Fintech, and AI-powered Saphyre.

About Symphony

Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. The Symphony platform is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals from 500+ market participants with a trusted directory. It is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. The company was founded in 2014 and has raised $510 million from institutional investors. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.

Press Contact: Odette Maher, Head of Global Communications, odette.maher@symphony.com, +44 (0) 7747 420807

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Press Contact: Jane Khodos, janekhodos@google.com, press@google.com

