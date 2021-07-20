Dubai, U.A.E, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global spark plug market is expected to register a valuation of US$3.20 bn in 2021. It also is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The spark plug market offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global spark plug market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Spark plug production will rise in tandem with increasing automotive manufacturing. Spark plugs are integral components in automotive ignition systems. Their function is to spark the combustion mixture within engine cylinder.

With focus on fuel-efficiency surging, leading manufacturers are likelier to invest in the production of better versions of spark plugs. Consequently, the market will witness a slew of launches with longer life and improved electrical conductivity in response to the increasing production of next-generation automotive engines.

Besides this, stringent regulations aimed at curbing carbon footprint of vehicles will continue creating prospects for growth. These regulations encouraged long and think spark plug manufacturing, which can be attached even in a small headspace of engines.

The market also is expected to witness the launch of iridium spark plugs that offer higher life and superior combustions. These developments will guarantee increasing sales opportunities in the coming years.

Among products available, cold spark plugs will remain top-selling, while iridium will remain the preferred material type. Regionally, the demand in the U.S., China, the U.K., and India will increase at an accelerated pace, thanks to consistently rising automotive production.

Coupled with increasing passenger vehicle manufacturing, surging production of electric vehicle will pave the way for growth in the coming years. Additionally, implementation of vehicular emission control norms will remain chief growth driver.

"Key players in the global market are replacing ignition spark with plasma to cater to luxury automotive segments and keep up with the shift in trend. Focus on product launches will remain a chief factor enabling growth in the coming years," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Iridium spark plug demand is expected to increase in the marine sector to offer optimum combustion and power in engine performance.

Original equipment manufacturers will remain preferred sales channels as consumers are shifting towards vehicle with improved ignition system.

Cold spark plugs demand will grow substantially during the forecast period as they deliver faster heat transfer. Rising demand for 4-stroke gasoline engine is bolstering sales of cold spark plugs in global market.

Spark plug demand is expected grow considerably in the automotive sector owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations to curb carbon emission from vehicles and rising demand of fuel efficient vehicles.

The U.S is expected to exhibit high demand for spark plugs since it is the world's second largest market for vehicle sales and production.

Key Drivers