checkAd

EQS-News Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate
Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed

20.07.2021 / 16:00

London, UK; 20 July 2021

  • The portfolio will be seeded with properties totaling EUR 120 million in Gross Asset Value
  • Partners Group and Proudreed plan to scale the portfolio to more than EUR 500 million in Gross Asset Value
  • The portfolio is positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds driving the growth of e-commerce

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has agreed a joint venture to acquire and develop a portfolio of high-quality, multi-let industrial parks and logistics assets in France, on behalf of its clients. The firm has formed the joint venture with Proudreed, a fully-integrated developer and operator that has been operating in France's industrial sector for over 20 years.

The portfolio will be seeded with properties totaling EUR 120 million in Gross Asset Value, with assets across key French metropolitan areas including Paris, Nice, and Bordeaux. It is positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds driving the growth of e-commerce, particularly as France has a relatively low e-commerce penetration rate, at around 15% of retail turnover last year, compared to more mature markets, such as the UK at 26%. As e-commerce penetration rises in the country, demand for high-quality multi-let industrial parks and logistics assets, which play a key role in the e-commerce supply chain, is expected to grow substantially.

Partners Group already has extensive experience in the industrial sector; for example, the firm built a portfolio of 88 large-scale industrial properties in the US, which was recently sold for USD 1 billion, and earlier this year acquired a portfolio of 27 light industrial properties in the UK for GBP 253 million, on behalf of its clients. Together, Partners Group and Proudreed intend to scale this portfolio to more than EUR 500 million in Gross Asset Value through new acquisitions and developments over the next two years.

Seite 1 von 3
Partners Group Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed 20.07.2021 / 16:00 London, UK; 20 July 2021 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Partner den Nachweis erbracht hat, dass Aviptadil der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG - „Administrative Services' aus Produktportfolio genommen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
DGAP-News: Udo Giegerich wird neuer CFO von CORESTATE - Investment wird Chefsache
DGAP-News: Benchmark Starts Work Program with Four Drill Rigs and Provides Exploration Update
DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Group erhöht Gesamtjahresprognose auf Basis des starken Wachstums bei Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Group increases full-year outlook based on strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth ...
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ startet mit erfolgreicher europäischer Retail Park Marke STOP SHOP jetzt in Italien ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire Pharmathen, a leading European pharmaceutical company, from BC Partners
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire EOLO, Italy's leading fixed wireless access broadband provider
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire significant minority stake in global logistics provider Apex Logistics
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten