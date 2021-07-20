Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed

The portfolio will be seeded with properties totaling EUR 120 million in Gross Asset Value

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has agreed a joint venture to acquire and develop a portfolio of high-quality, multi-let industrial parks and logistics assets in France, on behalf of its clients. The firm has formed the joint venture with Proudreed, a fully-integrated developer and operator that has been operating in France's industrial sector for over 20 years.

The portfolio will be seeded with properties totaling EUR 120 million in Gross Asset Value, with assets across key French metropolitan areas including Paris, Nice, and Bordeaux. It is positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds driving the growth of e-commerce, particularly as France has a relatively low e-commerce penetration rate, at around 15% of retail turnover last year, compared to more mature markets, such as the UK at 26%. As e-commerce penetration rises in the country, demand for high-quality multi-let industrial parks and logistics assets, which play a key role in the e-commerce supply chain, is expected to grow substantially.

Partners Group already has extensive experience in the industrial sector; for example, the firm built a portfolio of 88 large-scale industrial properties in the US, which was recently sold for USD 1 billion, and earlier this year acquired a portfolio of 27 light industrial properties in the UK for GBP 253 million, on behalf of its clients. Together, Partners Group and Proudreed intend to scale this portfolio to more than EUR 500 million in Gross Asset Value through new acquisitions and developments over the next two years.