Zebra Technologies to Release Second Quarter Results on Aug. 3

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. The webcast will be archived and available there for at least one year following the call.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Zebra Inks Multi-year Extension with Reese's Senior Bowl to Provide Player and Ball Tracking
3 brandheiße Aktien, die den Markt weiter aufmischen könnten
Zebra Technologies Named to 2021 Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
Vera Bradley Selects Zebra Technologies and Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments
Zebra Technologies to Acquire Fetch Robotics
Zebra Offers Broadest Portfolio of U.S. Dept. of Defense STIG Validated Rugged Devices
