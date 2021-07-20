IMV Inc. Closes Previously Announced Public Offering

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the clinical development of maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), breast cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and microsatellite instability high (MSI-H), start the clinical development of a new product, DPX-SurMAGE, in bladder cancer, continue the development of its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) and for general corporate purposes.

IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology corporation, announced today the closing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 14,285,714 units (the “Units”) at a price to the public of US$1.75 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately US$25 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and Offering expenses and excluding any proceeds the Corporation may receive from the exercise of the underlying warrants. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of US$2.10 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until July 20, 2026. If the warrants are fully exercised it will represent approximately $22.5M of additional gross proceeds.

Wells Fargo Securities and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering. BTIG acted as lead manager and iA Private Wealth acted as co-manager.

The Offering was made pursuant to a U.S. registration statement on Form F-10, declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 16, 2020 (the "Registration Statement"), and the Corporation's Canadian final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 26, 2020, as amended on October 15, 2020 (collectively, the "Base Prospectus"). A preliminary prospectus supplement dated July 14, 2021 relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, and with the SEC in the United States, and a final prospectus supplement dated July 15, 2021 relating to the Offering (the "Supplement") was filed with the securities commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, and with the SEC in the United States.