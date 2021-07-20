checkAd

NFI provides first year progress update on NFI Forward business transformation initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

North American footprint rationalization continues with integration of ADI’s Canadian and U.S. vehicle manufacturing facilities into NFI’s existing operations

All monetary amounts in this press release are in US dollars.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, provides an update on the first full year of “NFI Forward”, the Company’s transformational cost reduction initiative, which is expected to lower NFI’s overhead and selling general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses by 8% to 10%, respectively, from 2019 levels. As part of this update, the Company today announced that Alexander Dennis Inc.’s (“ADI”) North American facilities are being integrated into NFI’s existing footprint.

Launched in July 2020 in response to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFI Forward included a number of major initiatives targeted to drive approximately $65 million in annual overhead and SG&A expenses by the end of 2023 from 2019 levels, plus an additional $10 million in annualized Free Cash Flow generation. In January 2021, NFI increased the total expected SG&A and overhead savings to $67 million and management continues to expect NFI Forward will deliver these anticipated results.

Over the past year, the following NFI Forward activities have been completed:

  • the streamlining of administrative and back-office functions, including Human Resources, Finance and Treasury, into an integrated shared services model;
  • the combination of New Flyer and MCI into one consolidated North American operating business, while retaining both market-leading transit bus and motor coach brands;
  • the rationalization of ADI’s North American parts business into the NFI Parts business, reducing the number of North American parts stocking locations from 22 to 7;
  • cessation of chassis manufacturing at Alexander Dennis Limited’s (“ADL”) Guildford facility; and
  • the integration of all Winnipeg-based fiberglass facilities into one facility.

Through these initiatives, NFI Forward has achieved $28.6 million in cumulative Adjusted EBITDA savings, plus $1.8 million in additional Free Cash Flow generation, as of March 28, 2021. NFI will provide further information on NFI Forward’s financial impact with its second quarter 2021 financial results and accompanying investor conference call on August 4, 2021.

