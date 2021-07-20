checkAd

TELUS investing $38 million in the Capitale-Nationale region Quebec City residents can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

By the end of year, more than 70% of the Canadian population will experience TELUS’ blazing fast 5G network, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1

TELUS is investing $9 billion in the province of Quebec through 2024 to support residents and businesses with the network connectivity needed to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic

QUEBEC CITY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS has expanded its next-generation 5G network to Quebec City as part of a $38 million investment in infrastructure in the Capitale-Nationale region this year to further support the residents and businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. Customers now have access to TELUS’ blazing fast 5G network, which will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for citizens, in addition to enabling an entrepreneurial spirit and unleashing human productivity.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Quebec City to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

In Opensignal’s first Canada 5G User Experience Report 20212, which analyzed Canada’s next-generation networks,TELUS took home six awards including Fastest 5G Download and Upload Speeds, Best 5G Video Experience, Best Voice App Experience and Best 5G Availability nationwide. In fact, the average 5G download speeds of Canadian users on TELUS’ network averaged an impressive 166.2 Mbps compared to 72.8 Mbps for 4G Download Speed Experience as reported in the Opensignal Canada Mobile Network Experience Report. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS investing $38 million in the Capitale-Nationale region Quebec City residents can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada By the end of year, more than 70% of the Canadian population will experience TELUS’ blazing fast 5G network, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1 TELUS is investing $9 billion in the province of Quebec through 2024 to support residents and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board