Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.



To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 844-413-0946 (domestic) or 216-562-0456 (international) and providing access code 6859917. Please log in or dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.