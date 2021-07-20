Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in British Columbia

Rogers achieves top scores in both provincial and Vancouver tests

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one among wireless carriers in BC overall and Metro Vancouver in wireless voice, data and reliability on its 4G and 5G network.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network experience in BC at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many British Columbians continue to work remotely.

"For businesses, families, and across all areas of the province, connectivity has never been more important, so we are very proud of today’s recognition as we stay committed to keeping British Columbians connected with the best and most reliable wireless network in the province,” said Rick Sellers, President of the British Columbia Region at Rogers. “These results from globally recognized leader umlaut, are a testament to the extensive investments we continue to make in BC, to lead in 5G and offer our customers a world-class, reliable network experience, regardless of where they live or travel in the province.”

Rogers was ranked BEST IN TEST, most reliable network overall, and most reliable 5G network for all of British Columbia, and for Metro Vancouver. The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.