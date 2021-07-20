checkAd

Picarro and Sonoma Technology Expand Partnership to Deliver High Quality Environmental Monitoring Solutions and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 16:08  |  30   |   |   



Innovative measurement technology, software, and expert services will be combined to address industrial air quality, environmental justice, community monitoring and other challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PETALUMA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro, Inc. (Picarro), a leading provider of gas concentration and stable isotope analyzers and systems for scientific and industrial applications, and Sonoma Technology, Inc. (STI), a global provider of innovative, science- and technology-based solutions for environmental applications, today announced that they have signed a channel partner agreement. Through this agreement, STI will combine Picarro's industry-leading gas concentration monitoring technology with its expert services to provide comprehensive systems and solutions for measurement, monitoring and analysis of ethylene oxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and formaldehyde. Utilizing Picarro analyzers to produce data with exceptional accuracy on the concentration of these hazardous chemicals in emissions gas streams and the environment, STI clients will be better able to address industrial air quality compliance, environmental justice, community monitoring, and other challenges.

Picarro and Sonoma Technology (PRNewsFoto/Picarro, Inc.)

"We've been working with Picarro for years and have successfully used their gas concentration analyzers on several projects," Lyle Chinkin, CEO at STI. "This new partnership agreement facilitates even closer collaboration between our companies and provides us with access to a broader range of analyzers, enabling us to continue to deliver the best technology and expert consulting to all our clients."

"Protecting the health of our fenceline communities requires not only continuous, precision measurement of hazardous pollutants, but also the skills to analyze and interpret that data," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President Industrial Sales and Marketing at Picarro. "By partnering with STI, Picarro can help bring these critical capabilities to medical sterilization facilities, fumigation and abatement operations, energy producers, and chemical manufacturers along with governments, community interest groups, and legal consultants."

About Sonoma Technology, Inc.
Organizations and individuals trust Sonoma Technology for science-based expertise and products to understand and protect their health and the environment.  Sonoma Technology empowers diverse organizations, communities, and individuals to make sound decisions about their environment so they can be healthier and more successful. Our integrated teams of atmospheric scientists and software engineers deliver products, services, and measurements tailored to meet each client's unique needs. We then clearly convey relevant information to enable informed decisions by government and industry about air-quality issues. For more information visit: www.sonomatech.com.

About Picarro, Inc.
Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions range from advanced natural gas leak detection and emissions quantification technology for utilities companies, to trace gas analysis for semiconductor AMC monitoring, and isolator applications for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

Contacts: 
 Siiri Hage
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
Picarro, Inc.
shage@picarro.com

Picarro and Sonoma Technology, Inc. offer powerful combination of industry-leading gas concentration monitoring technology and expert services to provide comprehensive systems and solutions for measurement, monitoring and analysis of ethylene oxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and formaldehyde. (PRNewsFoto/Picarro, Inc.)

 

Picarro, Inc., a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications and industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Picarro, Inc.)

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576094/Picarro_Sonoma.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576095/Picarro_Sonoma_Technology.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091786/Picarro_Logo.jpg

 







0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Picarro and Sonoma Technology Expand Partnership to Deliver High Quality Environmental Monitoring Solutions and Services Innovative measurement technology, software, and expert services will be combined to address industrial air quality, environmental justice, community monitoring and other challenges SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PETALUMA, Calif., July 20, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
deCODE genetics - New study on inheritance and fetal growth
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in ...
Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom