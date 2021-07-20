NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider : Fact.MR in its recent study has forecast the dental digital x-ray market to expand at 8% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2031.Dental digital x-ray systems are gaining traction owing to their ability to accurately locate the large pathological lesions and temporo-mandibular abnormalities with high accuracy.

Soaring popularity of cosmetic dentistry to improve the dental aesthetics along with high demand of patient friendly dental x-ray system will augment the market growth. Fact.MR presents exclusive insights into factors impacting growth across key market segments including type, application, and end user

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared dental caries prevalence as a global public health concern. Oral diseases affect more than 5 billion patients globally. Increasing government efforts for early detection of dental caries will drive the dental digital x-ray market growth.

Dental digital x-ray systems technology is superior to traditional dental technology as it provides more detailed and enhanced images which further assists in developing treatment procedure for dental irregularities. Increasing cases of such dental disorders will fuel the demand of dental digital X-ray systems technology.

Latest dental digital x-ray systems devices are developed for dentomaxillofacial diagnosis and they have quick response time and low risk of radiation. Incorporation of such devices in surgical procedures will boost the demand in upcoming years.

Technological advancement in dental digital x-ray systems has led to generation of 2D and 3D representation of the scanned part. This allows pinpointing the area of concern and developing specific treatment in short time. Consistent advancement and innovation in dental imaging will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

"Rapid adoption of computed tomography and introduction of digital panoramic units for treatment of various oral diseases and dental disorders will propel the market growth in next ten years," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. dental digital x-ray market will continue exhibiting positive growth trajectory throughout the assessment period. Growth is backed by rising consumer spending on dental care, growing awareness regarding benefits of dental products and procedures in the country.

Rise in aging population coupled with extensive government spending to strengthen healthcare infrastructure will create conducive environment for market growth in China . Based on these factors, China dental digital x-ray market is expected to reach the valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

. Based on these factors, dental digital x-ray market is expected to reach the valuation of around by 2031. Rising per capita income along with emergence of modern dental care system in Latin America will drive the market expansion at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

will drive the market expansion at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period. India , Australia , and South Korea is forecast to collectively surpass the valuation of US$ 660 Mn by 2031. The growth can be attributed to extensive government spending to augment healthcare infrastructure in such countries.

, , and is forecast to collectively surpass the valuation of by 2031. The growth can be attributed to extensive government spending to augment healthcare infrastructure in such countries. Minimum exposure to radiation and rapid digitization in dentistry will fuel the intraoral products market growth. Intraoral products are anticipated to reach around valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Drivers