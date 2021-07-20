checkAd

Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 16:05  |  35   |   |   

Soaring popularity of cosmetic dentistry to improve the dental aesthetics along with high demand of patient friendly dental x-ray system will augment the market growth. Fact.MR presents exclusive insights into factors impacting growth across key market segments including type, application, and end user

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Fact.MR in its recent study has forecast the dental digital x-ray market to expand at 8% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2031.Dental digital x-ray systems are gaining traction owing to their ability to accurately locate the large pathological lesions and temporo-mandibular abnormalities with high accuracy.

Fact.MR Logo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared dental caries prevalence as a global public health concern. Oral diseases affect more than 5 billion patients globally. Increasing government efforts for early detection of dental caries will drive the dental digital x-ray market growth.  

Dental digital x-ray systems technology is superior to traditional dental technology as it provides more detailed and enhanced images which further assists in developing treatment procedure for dental irregularities. Increasing cases of such dental disorders will fuel the demand of dental digital X-ray systems technology.

Latest dental digital x-ray systems devices are developed for dentomaxillofacial diagnosis and they have quick response time and low risk of radiation. Incorporation of such devices in surgical procedures will boost the demand in upcoming years.

Technological advancement in dental digital x-ray systems has led to generation of 2D and 3D representation of the scanned part. This allows pinpointing the area of concern and developing specific treatment in short time. Consistent advancement and innovation in dental imaging will propel the market growth over the forecast period.

"Rapid adoption of computed tomography and introduction of digital panoramic units for treatment of various oral diseases and dental disorders will propel the market growth in next ten years," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6407           

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. dental digital x-ray market will continue exhibiting positive growth trajectory throughout the assessment period. Growth is backed by rising consumer spending on dental care, growing awareness regarding benefits of dental products and procedures in the country.
  • Rise in aging population coupled with extensive government spending to strengthen healthcare infrastructure will create conducive environment for market growth in China. Based on these factors, China dental digital x-ray market is expected to reach the valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.
  • Rising per capita income along with emergence of modern dental care system in Latin America will drive the market expansion at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • India, Australia, and South Korea is forecast to collectively surpass the valuation of US$ 660 Mn by 2031. The growth can be attributed to extensive government spending to augment healthcare infrastructure in such countries.
  • Minimum exposure to radiation and rapid digitization in dentistry will fuel the intraoral products market growth. Intraoral products are anticipated to reach around valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Drivers

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study Soaring popularity of cosmetic dentistry to improve the dental aesthetics along with high demand of patient friendly dental x-ray system will augment the market growth. Fact.MR presents exclusive insights into factors impacting growth across key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
deCODE genetics - New study on inheritance and fetal growth
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in ...
Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom