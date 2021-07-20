checkAd

DIAGNOS initiates a clinical trial study in the USA for early detection and prevention of Stroke using its new application CARA-STROKE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 16:05  |  35   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today the initiation of a clinical trial study with CommonSpirit Health Research Institute, Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research LLC and conducted at the CommonSpirit Hospital in Chattanooga, to confirm early Proof-of-Concept results that showed a strong potential in the early detection of stroke through the inspection and analysis of the retina.

The clinical trial will be carried out under the direction of Thomas G Devlin M.D., PhD. The IRB study has been approved by an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) in compliance with all applicable regulations in the USA.

“DIAGNOS will be providing the necessary hardware and technical support during the first phase of the clinical trial. DIAGNOS will have access to all the results tests performed on patients who are admitted to the hospital following a stroke and who meet the study’s inclusion criteria. The tests performed on these patients will include taking images of the retina using DIAGNOS’ CARA-ST technology. The analysis of the retina by our AI application will be done immediately and all medical staff in the clinical trial will have access to it through our FDA-approved Tele-Medicine platform. The initial goal of the first phase of the study is to demonstrate that the results using CARA-ST correlate with the results of the other clinical results. If successful, the second phase would start shortly thereafter and will be screening over 1,000 patients at the same facility and also a new facility in Canada.

DIAGNOS is seeking to demonstrate that CARA-ST will be able to predict the early signs of the condition leading to stroke, based on the micro circulation analysis of the retina image of the patient.

As per CDC-The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke causes 1 out of every 20 deaths, the management of stroke represents a cost of around USD 34 billion per year in the United States. Hence, early diagnosis and treatment to prevent deaths from stroke is a time sensitive necessity.

According to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffer a stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 million die and another 5 million are permanently disabled. High blood pressure contributes to more than 85% of strokes worldwideEurope averages approximately 650,000 stroke related deaths each year.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIAGNOS initiates a clinical trial study in the USA for early detection and prevention of Stroke using its new application CARA-STROKE BROSSARD, Quebec, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today the initiation of a clinical trial study with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board