Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight, Expanding Enterprise Workforce Management Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture’s workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients.

Workforce Insight is now part of Accenture. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Workforce Insight is a UKG, Workforce Software and Workday solutions provider, helping clients across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and public sector industries evaluate, implement and adopt optimal workforce strategies and technologies. Its talented team of nearly 300 professionals are joining Accenture’s Workforce Management practice, part of the Intelligent Platform Services group, expanding its advisory and planning capabilities, and providing complementary data and analytics technology solutions.

“With an increased focus on business resilience and agility to compete and thrive during these extraordinary times, companies need a holistic, connected approach to workforce and human capital management to achieve and sustain operational excellence,” said Emma McGuigan, global lead of Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture. “Workforce Insight’s dedicated team of professionals, with deep industry knowledge and trusted relationships with technology providers, coupled with its solutions that address complex business challenges using advanced analytics, ideally complement Accenture’s capabilities and better position us to drive value for our clients.”

“For 15 years, Workforce Insight has been dedicated to providing industry-specific, analytics-based workforce management solutions and innovative adoption approaches that drive sustainable value,” said Don Giffels, founder and chief strategy officer of Workforce Insight. “Joining Accenture enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver our services to even more clients around the world, while also offering our people exciting new opportunities for growth.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

