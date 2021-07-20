checkAd

Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 16:17  |  18   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Limited (Khoemacau) recently achieved first copper and silver concentrate production for its Starter Project near Toteng in Botswana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005869/en/

Fluor performed engineering, procurement and construction for Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana. See photo of the Boseto Processing Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor performed engineering, procurement and construction for Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana. See photo of the Boseto Processing Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is in the Kalahari Copper Belt and is expected to produce an annual average of 62,000 metric tons of payable copper and 1.9 million ounces of payable silver in concentrate for more than 20 years.

Under the project scope, Fluor provided engineering, procurement and construction management for upgrading the Boseto Processing Plant, a transport corridor and a 40-kilometer water pipeline from the Haka water pump station to Zone 5.

“The transition from construction to operations marks a major historical achievement for Khoemacau and Botswana,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “This modern mining and processing operation is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the country.”

“We would like to thank the entire Fluor team for their important contribution over the past four years working with us to deliver the project and the production of first concentrate,” said Johan Ferreira, chief executive officer of Khoemacau.

The project recently celebrated 6 million continuous hours worked without a lost time injury. Construction began in October 2018 with more than 1,800 workers on site during peak construction and achieved first concentrate on time and substantially within the original budget.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#m&m

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Limited (Khoemacau) recently achieved first copper and silver concentrate production for its Starter Project near Toteng in Botswana. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Fluor Breaks Ground on Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project in Austin, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Fluor Initiates $1 Million Program for Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten