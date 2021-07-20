Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Limited (Khoemacau) recently achieved first copper and silver concentrate production for its Starter Project near Toteng in Botswana.

Fluor performed engineering, procurement and construction for Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana. See photo of the Boseto Processing Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is in the Kalahari Copper Belt and is expected to produce an annual average of 62,000 metric tons of payable copper and 1.9 million ounces of payable silver in concentrate for more than 20 years.

Under the project scope, Fluor provided engineering, procurement and construction management for upgrading the Boseto Processing Plant, a transport corridor and a 40-kilometer water pipeline from the Haka water pump station to Zone 5.

“The transition from construction to operations marks a major historical achievement for Khoemacau and Botswana,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “This modern mining and processing operation is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the country.”

“We would like to thank the entire Fluor team for their important contribution over the past four years working with us to deliver the project and the production of first concentrate,” said Johan Ferreira, chief executive officer of Khoemacau.

The project recently celebrated 6 million continuous hours worked without a lost time injury. Construction began in October 2018 with more than 1,800 workers on site during peak construction and achieved first concentrate on time and substantially within the original budget.

