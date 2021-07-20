checkAd

Visionary Leader Joins Kelly Education to Transform Higher Education Workforce Models

Dr. Michael Plater to reimagine college and university workforce solutions

TROY, Mich., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutions of higher learning are facing a dual challenge ahead of the 2021/22 academic year. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enrollments to fluctuate at unprecedented levels while intensifying budget challenges across our nation’s colleges and universities. Recognizing that these unknowns demand innovative workforce solutions, Kelly Education today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Plater as vice president and practice leader for higher education.

As the higher education leader for the nation’s largest provider of education talent, Dr. Plater is tasked with reimagining college and university staffing models. He will expand workforce solutions for the existing client base of Kelly Education to include adjunct instructional talent with sourcing, recruiting, payrolling and management of a national adjunct network. In addition, he will develop solutions to support instruction across multi-state campuses for virtual or in-person delivery.

“Michael is a true higher education innovator. With a leader of his caliber, Kelly Education is a proven partner to help colleges and universities thrive in the shifting education landscape,” Kelly Education President Nicola Soares says. “We’re proud to be the managed service provider (MSP) of choice for more than 300 colleges and universities across the country in partnership with our outsourcing and consulting group, KellyOCG, and Professional and Industrial divisions. And we’re excited to be taking our academic talent solutions to the next level under Michael’s visionary leadership.”

Dr. Plater has demonstrated vision and action during his distinguished 30-year career as a university president, higher education administrator, and faculty member. His academic and administrative experience spans a wide range of higher education institutions, including the University of Florida, College of William and Mary, Brown University, North Carolina A&T State and Strayer University.

“Now is the time to chart a new course and rethink how we structure academia for a more fluid, rapid-response to staffing and enrollment challenges,” Dr. Plater says. “I am eager to begin collaboration with administrators across the country to create workforce solutions that meet their institutions’ changing needs and allow them to focus on the important work of educating students.”

Dr. Plater earned a Ph.D. in American Studies at the College of William and Mary, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

“Michael is an academic, a business leader and a staffing expert,” Soares adds. “With his laser focus on academic solutions and Kelly Education’s access to a broad pool of exceptional talent, we’re uniquely positioned to enhance the future of higher education.”

