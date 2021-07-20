checkAd

Piper Sandler Advises Falcon Private Holdings on Sale of Aristech to Trinseo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 16:24  |  23   |   |   

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised Falcon Private Holdings, LLC, on its sale of Aristech Surfaces LLC to Trinseo for $445 million in cash. The business will become part of Trinseo’s Engineered Materials segment. The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to Falcon on the sale.

Falcon Private Holdings, LLC is the private investment arm of Jamshid Keynejad and Barry Siadat, co-founders and managing directors of SK Capital Partners. Falcon offers patient capital with a flexible investment horizon.

Aristech is a global leading producer of continuous cast acrylic sheet for the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets. Aristech’s products are used for a variety of applications, including the construction of hot tubs, swim spas, counter tops, signage, bath products and recreational vehicles.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable and value-creating products to its customers in a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020. With the May 2021 acquisition of the PMMA business of Arkema, the company has 24 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,500 employees.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Piper Sandler Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler Advises Falcon Private Holdings on Sale of Aristech to Trinseo Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised Falcon Private Holdings, LLC, on its sale of Aristech Surfaces LLC to Trinseo for $445 million in cash. The business will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Piper Sandler berät PTTGC bezüglich der Übernahme von Allnex von Advent
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Piper Sandler Advises PTTGC on Acquisition of Allnex from Advent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Grows Utah Team With Addition of Benj Becker
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Piper Sandler berät Platinum beim Erwerb von Solenis von CD&R und BASF
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Piper Sandler Advises Platinum on Acquisition of Solenis from CD&R and BASF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Continues Growth with New Hires Matt Chorske and Shane Miner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Piper Sandler berät SK Capital beim Verkauf von Niacet an Kerry
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Piper Sandler Advises SK Capital on Sale of Niacet to Kerry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten