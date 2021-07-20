Piper Sandler Advises Falcon Private Holdings on Sale of Aristech to Trinseo

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised Falcon Private Holdings, LLC, on its sale of Aristech Surfaces LLC to Trinseo for $445 million in cash. The business will become part of Trinseo’s Engineered Materials segment. The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Falcon Private Holdings, LLC is the private investment arm of Jamshid Keynejad and Barry Siadat, co-founders and managing directors of SK Capital Partners. Falcon offers patient capital with a flexible investment horizon.

Aristech is a global leading producer of continuous cast acrylic sheet for the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets. Aristech’s products are used for a variety of applications, including the construction of hot tubs, swim spas, counter tops, signage, bath products and recreational vehicles.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable and value-creating products to its customers in a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020. With the May 2021 acquisition of the PMMA business of Arkema, the company has 24 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,500 employees.

