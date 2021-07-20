checkAd

Pipe Coatings Market worth $9.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pipe Coatings Market by Surface (Internal and External), type (Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Bituminous, Concrete), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Mining, and Agriculture), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pipe Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the consistently growing oil and gas industry, water and wastewater,  and agriculture industries have boosted the demand for pipe coatings across application industries. Moreover, the significant growth of the chemical industry in developing countries and the demand for thermal management solutions are driving the Pipe Coatings Market.

External Coating is estimated to lead the Pipe Coatings Market in 2020

The market for external coatings is projected to be the larger and the faster-growing surface in the Pipe Coatings Market. External corrosion is the major cause of the deterioration of the buried transmission pipelines. The installation of pipelines is costly; hence, external surface coatings play an important role in protecting these pipelines from corrosion and extending their lifespans.

Thermoplastic polymer coatings is estimated to be the leading the pipe coatings type

Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most used type of pipe coatings. Thermoplastic polymer coatings was the largest segment in terms of value in 2020 compared to the other types of pipe coatings. The high demand for thermoplastic polymer coatings is attributed to its excellent properties and a broad spectrum of applications in various end-use industries. Thermoplastic polymer coatings are expected to rise significantly in the Pipe Coatings Market during the forecast period.

