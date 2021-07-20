Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196565/40A4E8959E92AA21D51A0D9E70EEC29F. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (833) 579-0916 or (778) 560-2805 and use the Conference ID: 2991899.