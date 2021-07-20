WRAP Applauds House Appropriations Committee Report

Justice Department Funding Bill Highlights Importance of Police Training, Humane Remote Restraint Devices



TEMPE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, applauded the House Appropriations Committee for including police reform language in a committee report accompanying the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill for the fiscal year 2022. The report, approved by the committee last Thursday, directs the Department of Justice to review the benefits of virtual reality de-escalation training and humane remote restraint devices as tools for avoiding potentially lethal use of force, particularly with respect to individuals with mental health conditions.

“WRAP has actively been working with bipartisan members of Congress for over a year to highlight the importance of our lifesaving technology solutions as our country grapples with how to improve law enforcement practices,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “We are grateful to multiple members of Congress, led by our hometown Congressman Greg Stanton and other members of our Arizona delegation, for recognizing training and technology as a priority. We also thank House Appropriations Chairman Rosa DeLauro and Commerce-Justice-Science Subcommittee Chairman Matt Cartwright for their work in advancing this important policy goal.”