Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent UST Platform Breakthroughs and Impending Agrochem Asset Acquisition at Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the July 21st Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 11 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been asked to lead off the conference and to expand on the Company's recently reported long-term CBD stability and Astaxanthin processing breakthroughs using its Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) nanoemulsification platform. Mr. Schumacher will also present an update on its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below: