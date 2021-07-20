checkAd

Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent UST Platform Breakthroughs and Impending Agrochem Asset Acquisition at Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021   

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive UST Platform and Agrochem Asset Acquisition Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pressure …

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive UST Platform and Agrochem Asset Acquisition Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the July 21st Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 11 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been asked to lead off the conference and to expand on the Company's recently reported long-term CBD stability and Astaxanthin processing breakthroughs using its Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) nanoemulsification platform. Mr. Schumacher will also present an update on its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (9:30 am EDT)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click here to register for the conference

Highlights of Recent Press Release on UST Nanoemulsification of Astaxanthin

  • Astaxanthin is considered one of the world's most potent antioxidants
  • Applications span pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, food & beverage, and animal feed industries
  • As an antioxidant, it is more potent than Vitamin C (6,000x), Coenzyme Q (800x), and Vitamin E (100x)
  • It is plant oil based, which makes it difficult to absorb by humans/animals when taken as a supplement
  • UST-processed nanoemulsions of Astaxanthin oil would significantly increase its water solubility and bioavailability, extend its shelf-life, allow for more precise dosing, and save costs for manufacturers/consumers
  • The worldwide market for Astaxanthin was estimated to be $1 billion in 2019

Highlights of Recent Press Release on Achievement of Over One Year Shelf-life of UST Nanoemulsified CBD Oil

