Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology

Terumo Europe and University Medical Center Utrecht signed a Memorandum of Understanding

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Europe and University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht) announced today that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to recognize the longstanding partnership in the field of oncology. In the past years, both parties have successfully collaborated in technology transfer, product development and the advancement of clinical evidence in the field of Selective internal radiation therapy, referred to as SIRT (also known as Radioembolization, RA or Transarterial radioembolization, TARE) for the treatment of unresectable liver tumors. The MoU marks the continuation of the existing partnership and confirms the shared interest of both parties to enhance education and innovations to develop meaningful solutions that provide significant clinical benefits to patients with cancer and increase their access to treatments.

Quirem Medical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo since July 2020, based in Deventer, originated as a spin-off from the UMC Utrecht in 2013. Quirem Medical manufactures QuiremSpheres, the only commercially available microspheres containing the radioactive isotope Holmium-166. Trials have shown the safety and efficacy of holmium microspheres in the treatment of unresectable liver tumors. Quirem Medical also manufactures the SIRT work-up product QuiremScout Holmium-166 Microspheres, which is used prior to the therapy to select patients and plan the SIRT procedure. Across Europe, hundreds of patients are treated with QuiremSpheres Holmium-166 Microspheres and QuiremScout Holmium-166 Microspheres every year.

"With the acquisition of Quirem Medical in 2020 and the creation of the Global TIO team in 2021, we see great opportunities to leverage the broad Terumo technology base in interventional oncology for improved cancer care. The UMC Utrecht has proven a highly reliable, professional & innovative clinical partner with a strong focus on image guided therapies in cancer care. As such, the UMC Utrecht is a partner of choice in this journey; and we look forward to a successful continuation of our close collaboration in education, innovation and data generation to contribute to society through healthcare together." Says Ghada Farah, Senior Vice President Terumo Interventional Systems EMEA.