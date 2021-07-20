checkAd

Monecar.com - Secure Payment for your Used Car Buying

DGAP-News: Monecar / Key word(s): Product Launch
Monecar.com - Secure Payment for your Used Car Buying

20.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Monecar.com - Secure Payment for your Used Car Buying

LYON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Monecar offers a new secure and instant payment solution to protect against scams when paying for a used car.

Monecar is the alternative to a cashier's check for secure payment between individuals.

Finally, there is an alternative to the cashier's check to buy and sell a used car, and this alternative is called Monecar! This is an application that allows you to send and receive funds for the purchase and sale of a used vehicle securely, quickly and at low cost. We looked at this new payment method offered by a French FinTech in partnership with BNP Paribas.

The Monecar startup was born in 2017. Its two co-founders, Aurore Guy and Thomas Lebreton, wanted to develop an alternative to the cashier's check for people who sell or buy a used car. The cashier's check is according to them an outdated and too unreliable means of payment since it can be falsified and the risk of fraud cannot be avoided 100%. In addition, once issued, the amount of the cashier's check can no longer be changed, which does not leave the possibility for the buyer to negotiate one last time the price of the used vehicle that he is about to buy.

With the Fintech Monecar, the two entrepreneurs achieved their objective since they developed a reliable, secure, simple and inexpensive payment application. Original and innovative, this application has already attracted large companies, it is indeed supported by HSBC and LCL.

With Monecar, all you need to pay for a used car or to raise funds for a sale is a smartphone. Payment via this app takes place in several stages, for each of them the priority is safety.
1st step: Once the accounts of the two people have been validated (their identity must have been verified by the fintech team for this), the buyer enters the seller's phone number and the amount on the Monecar application. that he wishes to transfer to him. To verify that the number indicated is the correct one, the seller receives a confidential code from the startup which he transmits to the buyer.

