Sixt SE: Sixt SE significantly exceeds market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic with EBT of approx. EUR 78 million and issues forecast for the current financial year

Pullach, 20 July 2021 - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sixt Group's business performance in the second quarter of 2021 was positive and exceeded market expectations. Based on preliminary figures, earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to approx. EUR 78 million in the quarter from April to June. Consolidated operating revenue in the second quarter of 2021 of approx. EUR 498 million more than doubled year-on-year (EUR 225.8 million) but was 20% lower than consolidated operating revenue in the second quarter of 2019 (EUR 625.7 million). SIXT thus exceeded analysts' estimates for the second quarter, which on average had assumed EBT of EUR 61 million and consolidated revenue of EUR 468 million .

