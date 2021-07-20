checkAd

DGAP-News Sixt SE: Sixt SE significantly exceeds market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic with EBT of approx. EUR 78 million and issues forecast for the current financial year

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Sixt SE: Sixt SE significantly exceeds market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic with EBT of approx. EUR 78 million and issues forecast for the current financial year

20.07.2021 / 16:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE significantly exceeds market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic with earnings before taxes (EBT) of approx. EUR 78 million and issues forecast for the current financial year

  • Preliminary figures exceed market expectations significantly in terms of revenue and earnings
  • Consolidated operating revenue in the second quarter of 2021 more than doubled year-on-year and only 20% lower than in the second quarter of 2019
  • In particular, strong US business, increasing demand in Europe and continuing cost management lead to very successful second quarter
  • Despite ongoing uncertainty especially regarding the fourth quarter, the Management Board of Sixt SE today issued a forecast for financial year 2021 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic
  • Co-CEO Alexander Sixt: "The second quarter developed extremely positively, with EBT of around EUR 78 million well above market expectations. Despite continuing uncertainties, especially for the fourth quarter, we currently expect the positive trend to continue. For the current financial year, we therefore expect EBT of between EUR 190 million and EUR 220 million, which is also above market expectations, and consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 1.95 billion and EUR 2.10 billion."

Pullach, 20 July 2021 - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sixt Group's business performance in the second quarter of 2021 was positive and exceeded market expectations. Based on preliminary figures, earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to approx. EUR 78 million in the quarter from April to June. Consolidated operating revenue in the second quarter of 2021 of approx. EUR 498 million more than doubled year-on-year (EUR 225.8 million) but was 20% lower than consolidated operating revenue in the second quarter of 2019 (EUR 625.7 million). SIXT thus exceeded analysts' estimates for the second quarter, which on average had assumed EBT of EUR 61 million and consolidated revenue of EUR 468 million.

Wertpapier


DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Sixt SE: Sixt SE significantly exceeds market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 despite ongoing pandemic with EBT of approx. EUR 78 million and issues forecast for the current financial year

