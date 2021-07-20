K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level

DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

On the basis of preliminary earnings figures, EBITDA for the K+S Group in Q2/2021 amounts to about €110 million (Q2/2020: €52.7 million). The closing of accounts is still ongoing.



The year-on-year improvement in earnings mainly results from higher average prices and sales volumes in the Agriculture customer segment and higher sales volumes in the Industry+ customer segment.



The company will publish its complete Half-Year Financial Report on August 12, 2021.



