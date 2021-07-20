checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level

K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level

On the basis of preliminary earnings figures, EBITDA for the K+S Group in Q2/2021 amounts to about €110 million (Q2/2020: €52.7 million). The closing of accounts is still ongoing.

The year-on-year improvement in earnings mainly results from higher average prices and sales volumes in the Agriculture customer segment and higher sales volumes in the Industry+ customer segment.

The company will publish its complete Half-Year Financial Report on August 12, 2021.

More information is available at www.kpluss.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


Düngerpreisrally treibt K+S an
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr (deutsch)
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr
KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft K+S auf 'Buy'
BAADER BANK stuft K+S auf 'Add'
K+S-Konkurrent Yara legt dank höherer Preise kräftig zu
UBS stuft K+S auf 'Neutral'
Silber: K+S, Silver Viper Minerals, First Majestic Silver – Hier tut sich was!
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt K+S auf 'Add' - Ziel 13,50 Euro
BAADER BANK stuft K+S auf 'Add'
