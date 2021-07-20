checkAd

paragon Automotive Grows by a Third

- Revenue in Automotive business grew by 33% to € 39.2 million in the first quarter - disproportionate growth of 67.2% in Sensors unit

- EBITDA margin at 15.5% (prior year: 6.8%) - positive free cash flow

- Semiconductor shortage managed well so far - stocks replenished early

- Forecast for the fiscal year affirmed: revenue of around € 145 million with an EBITDA margin between 12 and 15%, free cash flow at around € 12 million

Delbrück, Germany, July 20, 2021 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] published its consolidated financial statements for 2020 and the interim financial report as of March 31, 2021, today. The report illustrates that the direct supplier of the automotive industry continued its strong development from the second half of 2020 in the Electronics and Mechanics segments (paragon Automotive) and increased its revenue by 33.1% to € 39.2 million compared to the prior year. The forecast EBITDA margin of 12% to 15% for the year will be upheld.

"Our automotive customers' demand was very high in the first quarter," says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon. "This trend was a continuation of what we observed in the second half of 2020. The dimension of the growth in revenue becomes really clear when you compare it to pre-coronavirus 2019: even then, the growth rate was around 29%."

The young Digital Assistance unit, which is represented by the paragon semvox GmbH subsidiary, again developed very strongly in the first quarter. The AI software business almost doubled with growth of 91.7% to € 2.3 million. This means the share of paragon Automotive's sales now amounts to around 6%. paragon increased its share in paragon semvox GmbH by a further 4.5% to 86.5% in the first quarter, and then by a further 9.0% to 95.5% in the second quarter. With the licensing of Voltabox's FSD(R) technology for the development and production of lithium-ion batteries for the automotive industry, the company has also set another important strategic course for the future.

