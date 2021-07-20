On 4 June 2021, the general meetings of Bank Norwegian ASA and Norwegian Finans Holding ASA resolved to merge the companies through a reversed parent-subsidiary merger with Bank Norwegian ASA as the surviving entity. The completion of the merger was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") today.

As a result of the completion all assets, rights and obligations in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has been transferred to Bank Norwegian ASA, and Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has been dissolved and deleted from the NRBE.