Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum

Expansion and modification of roadways and railway infrastructure along with increasing demand for proper barrier system to control road accidents will boost the automatic barrier market growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Fact.MR predicts that automatic barriers market will expand by 1.7X in terms of value by the end of 2021. As per the report, the automatic barrier demand increased at 4.1% year on year in 2021. The growth can be attributed to high flexibility and reliability offered by automatic barriers and rising demand for crowd control and management system in commercial infrastructure.

Automatic barriers are finding use in military and defense sector as a counter measure to curb the criminal activities like serious traffic violations, gang activities, and assaults in high traffic areas. Rising demand for reliable security systems in corporate and military centers will drive the sales of automatic barriers over the coming years.

Increasing investment in research and development of new automatic barriers technologies with low operational and installation cost will create opportunities for market growth. Gradual integration of advance features like automatic number plate recognition cameras, push buttons, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers, and remote controls and sensing will open new avenues for market growth.

Rising awareness regarding importance of security system and emergence of regional policies will boost the demand for automatic barriers in upcoming years. Growing in traffic related accidents and increasing demand for proper modulation of traffic is positively influencing the sales of automatic barriers.

Increased spending habits showcased by consumer on residential safety along with thriving industrial and commercial domains will increase demand for automatic barriers. As per Fact MR, boom barriers will remain top-selling products in the market. Their demand is forecast to surge at 5.6% CAGR through the assessment period.

"Rising cases of burglary and trespassing are making customers seek out hassle free and durable security options. Automatic barriers offer superior security features and are very strong, durable and offer customization which makes them an interesting prospect in security systems sector," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

