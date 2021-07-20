checkAd

Sidoti Announces Dates for Its August Virtual Microcap Conference

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 17:00  |  18   |   |   

An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional DistributionWednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality …

An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional Distribution

Wednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality equity research and corporate access to the microcap investment community, will host a two-day Microcap Virtual Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. Sidoti expects that over 50 companies, in a broad array of industries, will present at this virtual event (more than 20 for the first time), with most having market capitalizations in the $50 million to $500 million range. To date, approximately 45 companies have registered to be presenters, a listing of which can be found here.

The hallmark of Sidoti conferences has been the ability to promote meaningful interaction between presenters with interesting investment theses and institutional investors, family offices, high net worth individuals, and investment advisors that specifically focus on the microcap sector. As one of the few microcap conference hosts who is a registered broker dealer, Sidoti has a dedicated institutional sales force which regularly communicates with the investment community, enabling Sidoti to arrange strong one-on-one meeting schedules for conference attendees. In its last microcap conference, held in May 2021, 64 presenting companies held 9 one-on-one meetings on average, with investors curated from over 650 registered investor attendees.

Registration for Sidoti's August event is now open to a limited number of additional presenting companies and to qualified investors at www.sidoti.com/events.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656090/Sidoti-Announces-Dates-for-Its-Augus ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sidoti Announces Dates for Its August Virtual Microcap Conference An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional DistributionWednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...