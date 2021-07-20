Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From The Mustang Project, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") reports on the results from the diamond drill program on the Company's Mustang Property contiguous to the Queensway Gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") reports on the results from the diamond drill program on the Company's Mustang Property contiguous to the Queensway Gold Project, owned by New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found").

A total of 19 diamond drill holes comprising 3,283 meters were completed, with one additional hole (MT-21-10a) lost at 47 meters, and re-drilled. All holes were directed at interpreted epithermal structurally controlled gold mineralization in the Mustang Zone, located on the eastern portion of the property. Previous exploration on the Mustang Zone in the 1980's and 1990's had returned significant gold mineralization in surface rock samples, soil geochemical samples and diamond drill core. The Company's 2020-2021 diamond drill program confirmed and expanded the gold mineralization on the Mustang Zone.