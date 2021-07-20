checkAd

FuelPositive (TSXV NHHH, OTCQB: NHHHF) Hires Sussex Strategy Group to Provide Government Relations Services

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has hired Sussex Strategy Group to provide government relations services in Canada.

“As a Canadian growth-stage technology company focused on developing clean technologies to fight climate change, we know we share a lot of goals with the federal government and many provincial/territorial governments across Canada. Sussex Strategy Group is the right team to help us navigate the government landscape so we can share the excitement of our core technology and discuss with governments how we can help reduce greenhouse emissions in this country to meet or surpass our Paris Agreement commitments,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO.

FuelPositive’s lead product, carbon-free ammonia (NH3), takes air, water and sustainable electricity and converts that into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for combustion engines and a solution for grid-storage, to name a few. The Company is currently developing scalable and easily transportable commercial production units which will allow end users to produce FuelPositive clean NH3 onsite, wherever it is needed, when it is needed.

“Sussex is excited to partner with FuelPositive to advance its development of carbon- free ammonia for use in agricultural and other sectors,” said Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner of Sussex. “Ammonia is a well-known chemical that is easily transported and stored. Being able to produce it carbon-free and in a scalable and modular manner is a game changer and we believe governments will be keen to support this Canadian-developed intellectual property.”

The Company will focus initially on the agriculture sector. About 80% of the world’s demand for ammonia comes from the agriculture sector, as ammonia is used to help add nitrogen, an element that is essential for plants, back into soil that has been depleted by growing crops. However, traditional ammonia is a heavy polluter. FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 will provide all the ammonia that is needed, without emitting greenhouse gases.

“Beyond agriculture, there are numerous applications where our carbon-free NH3 can make a massive difference. For instance, we are exploring using our system to provide clean energy for northern and remote communities – that would be an ideal project for us to work on in partnership with governments,” said Clifford.

