CORRECTION: FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

This press release replaces the release distributed on Monday, July 19, 2021. The Consolidated Financial Highlights have been updated to reflect Second Quarter 2021 results.

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (collectively, "FineMark"), today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $5.4 million (or $0.58 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $4.8 million (or $0.54 per diluted share) reported for the second quarter of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FineMark's net income for the second quarter increased 11.3% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting continued growth in our loan portfolio and trust business. While the loan portfolio expanded by 13%, net interest income increased only 4%, reflecting the continued ultra-low interest rate environment. Assets under management and administration increased 30% or $1.3 billion over the past 12 months, reflecting inflows from new and existing trust clients and gains in equity markets.

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's total assets are just under $3.0 billion compared to $2.5 billion a year earlier. Once the $3.0 billion threshold is reached, FineMark's capital ratios will be evaluated on a consolidated basis. In preparation, $82.5 million in new equity capital was raised in the month of June, with 2.5 million shares issued at $33 per share (818,182 of those shares were issued in July). Investor demand was robust due to the strength of the Bank's balance sheet, our mix of interest-and fee-based income, along with other factors. This demand led us to increase the amount raised from the original target of $60 million.

Quarterly pre-tax operating income was $7.1 million, up 11.5% year-over-year, but down slightly from the previous quarter. This quarter-over-quarter decrease was due partly to a one-time fee for prepaying $10 million of subordinated debt; this upfront cost will generate substantial future interest savings.

Major categories affecting second quarter 2021 performance on a year-over-year basis:

  1. Cost of funds decreased 20 basis points to 0.57%.
  2. Trust and investment fees increased 35% to $6.6 million, representing 29% of total revenue.
  3. Assets under management and administration increased 30% to $5.7 billion, including $141 million of additional investments from new and existing clients.
  4. Loans (net of allowances) increased 13% to $1.95 billion, reflecting strong new loan demand net of paydowns.
  5. Deposits increased 23% to $2.4 billion, even after adjusting for $100 million in deposits that were moved off the balance sheet in the first quarter of 2021.
  6. Net interest income increased 4% to $15.6 million, despite a decrease in net interest margin as yields declined.

Return on average assets was 0.74% (down from 0.80%); return on risk-weighted assets was 1.28% (versus 1.34%); and return on average equity was 9.89% (versus 10.16%). Declines were due to a change in balance sheet composition, a higher asset base, higher non-interest expense to support growth, a higher equity capital base, and lower realized gains on securities.

COVID-19 UPDATE

As the U.S. continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to report that our operations are essentially back to normal at all FineMark locations. We are extremely proud that we were able to serve our clients throughout the past year and produce strong financial performance for our shareholders. We were able to grow our high-quality loan portfolio, grow our deposit base, increase trust assets and generate strong earnings during the pandemic.

Loan-loss Reserves and Forbearance: No new COVID-related provisions were made for loan losses in the second quarter and we are continuing to evaluate the appropriateness of the Bank's $2.5 million in COVID-related reserves. As of June 30, 2021, two loans, both from the same borrower, remain in forbearance; however, we expect full repayment and both loans to resume paying according to original terms.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): As of June 30, 2021, we have $40.8 million in PPP loans outstanding. Our PPP loan portfolio, which will continue to decline as borrowers seek loan forgiveness, recognized $532,000 in net fees in the second quarter, for a total of $1.1 million year-to-date. We are pleased to have helped many businesses in our communities obtain funds through the PPP to assist them through the pandemic.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Inflation has been in the news a great deal recently. While we believe the recent surge is likely to be transitory, FineMark's earnings would likely hold up well even if inflation were to persist longer than expected, as rising-rate environments tend to increase loan rates and benefit banks' net interest margins. The Federal Reserve remains committed to maintaining ultra-low short-term interest rates at least until 2023, and we continue to seek ways to reduce funding costs to offset the downward pressure on net interest income. Net interest income for the second quarter rose 4% year-over-year to $15.6 million. The increase is a result of growth in the Bank's balance sheet and its ability to invest cash in either loans or bonds.

Average cost of funds declined to 0.57% in the second quarter of 2021, versus 0.58% in the first quarter and 0.77% in the second quarter of 2020. Yield on earning assets also declined slightly to 2.79% versus 2.81% in the first quarter. As a result, the Bank's net interest margin decreased by 1 basis point in the second quarter, to 2.24% versus 2.25%. Going forward, interest expense will benefit from having prepaid $10 million in subordinated debt, which had an interest rate of 5.875%. The bank incurred a prepayment fee of $400,000, however the debt prepayment will generate $587,500 in annual savings.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income growth continues to benefit from strong performance in our trust and investment business. Fee income from the trust business now represents 29% of revenues and acts as a stabilizer to the Bank's net interest income, which is interest rate sensitive. As of June 30, 2021, FineMark had $5.7 billion in assets under management and administration, up 30% on a year-over-year basis. During the second quarter of 2021, we added nearly $141 million in net assets from new and existing clients, which highlights our ability to expand current relationships, while building new ones, often based on referrals.

The U.S. equity market delivered strong returns in the second quarter, which contributed to the growth in trust assets. Trust fees for the quarter totaled $6.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 35%.

FineMark realized gains of $243,000 from the sale of debt securities in the second quarter of 2021, down from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, when bond prices had benefitted from the precipitous decline in interest rates.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

As FineMark's loan portfolio, deposit base, and trust business continue to grow, operating overhead also increases to maintain our high level of client service. Non-interest expenses in the second quarter totaled $15.1 million, a 5% increase compared to the first quarter and a 18% increase year-over-year. The higher expense is mainly due to hiring new associates and continuing to invest in cybersecurity and technology.

CREDIT QUALITY

FineMark's asset quality remains strong. The Bank had $3.1 million in classified loans (loans that may potentially default) as of June 30, 2021, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter. The Bank's ratio of classified loans to total loans remains exceptionally low at 1.03% of total capital, compared to an industry average of 14.5%. Total non-performing loans rose by $0.4 million in the second quarter to $2.0 million, which represents 0.10% of total loans.

The allowance for loan losses at the end of the second quarter was slightly below $22 million, up 2.6% versus the first quarter and up 10.5% year-over-year, reflecting the growth in our loan portfolio. Loan loss allowances represent 1.10% of total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021, unchanged from the previous quarter. The total includes $2.5 million added in the first half of 2020 as a special COVID-related provision. Despite an increase in classified loans, management continues to believe reserves are sufficient to support the risk in the Bank's loan portfolio.

Management is pleased with the credit quality of the Bank's loan portfolio; as always, we monitor conditions of both the economy and our individual borrowers to determine whether additional provisions should be made. Our commitment to knowing our clients-and working with them proactively to achieve solutions as needed-continues to serve our shareholders well. As the Bank is on the verge of exceeding $3 billion in assets, we are prepared for the higher level of regulatory scrutiny that larger banks receive from the Federal Reserve. We intend to maintain capital levels that are consistent with peers of our size, as illustrated by the capital raise this quarter, to support continued growth.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

FineMark's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for 'well-capitalized' banks. As of June 30, 2021, FineMark's tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.27%, a substantial increase from the first quarter due to the equity capital raised this quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 19.68%.

HEADQUARTERS UPDATE AND EXPANSION PLANS

We are comfortably settled into our new home office in Fort Myers, Florida, and we continue to recognize synergies that arise from having more than 100 associates in the same location. We look forward to opening new locations in Jupiter, Florida (before the end of 2021) and South Naples, Florida (in early 2022) to meet the needs of our growing client base in those areas. That will bring us to 14 locations in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina.

CLOSING REMARKS

As always, we appreciate your loyalty, trust, and faith in FineMark and our associates. We continue to be deeply grateful for the exceptional dedication our team of associates show to the Bank, our clients, and our communities every day. Our ability to achieve the results reported here­ stems from our relationship-based approach and our dedication to providing creative solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe that our commitment to achieving balanced, diversified growth through our lending and trust businesses will serve our shareholders well. We recognize that many parts of the world are still battling the pandemic and we are grateful to hold an optimistic outlook that strong economic growth will continue for the remainder of the year.

Kind regards,

Joseph R. Catti
Chairman & CEO

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. You should carefully review all these factors and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events, or other changes.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except share amounts)

             

 
  June 30,     December 31,  
Assets
  2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)    
  		 
Cash and due from banks
  197,119       227,921  
Debt securities available for sale
    654,974       589,233  
Debt securities held to maturity
    65,919       64,908  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,636 in 2021
               
and $20,782 in 2020
    1,945,541       1,850,293  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
    12,082       16,155  
Federal Reserve Bank stock
    5,016       4,397  
Premises and equipment, net
    42,305       41,303  
Operating lease right-of-use assets
    7,289       7,674  
Accrued interest receivable
    7,193       7,604  
Deferred tax asset
    2,212       -  
Bank-owned life insurance
    35,360       34,963  
Other assets
    7,959       6,965  
 
               
Total assets
  2,982,969       2,851,416  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
               

 
               
Liabilities:
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
    448,097       352,281  
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits
    1,845,800       1,788,441  
Time deposits
    64,366       84,232  
 
               
Total deposits
    2,358,263       2,224,954  
 
               
Official checks
    7,762       5,883  
Other borrowings
    5,790       5,612  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
    284,144       334,271  
Operating lease liabilities
    7,444       7,849  
Subordinated debt
    40,876       50,712  
Deferred tax liability
    -       202  
Other liabilities
    7,685       10,876  
 
               
Total liabilities
    2,711,964       2,640,359  
 
               
 
               
 
               
Shareholders' equity:
               
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
               
10,754,549 and 8,955,427 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020
    108       90  
Additional paid-in capital
    178,155       122,629  
Retained earnings
    91,088       80,120  
Accumulated other comprehensive income
    1,654       8,218  
 
               
Total shareholders' equity
    271,005       211,057  
 
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  2,982,969       2,851,416  
 
               
Book Value per Share
    25.20       23.57  
                 

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

               

 

 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
 

 
  June 30,     June 30,  
 

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest income:

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Loans

 
  16,860       15,640     33,335       31,409  
Debt securities

 
    2,398       3,035       4,866       5,896  
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
    114       188       279       373  
Other

 
    101       456       218       594  
 
                               
Total interest income
    19,473       19,319       38,698       38,272  
 
                               
Interest expense:

 
                               
Deposits

 
    1,023       1,732       2,064       5,701  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
    2,078       2,102       4,172       4,008  
Subordinated debt

 
    732       453       1,424       906  
 
                               
Total interest expense
    3,833       4,287       7,660       10,615  
 
                               
Net interest income
    15,640       15,032       31,038       27,657  
 
                               
Provision for loan losses

 
    540       2,563       847       3,746  
 
                               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
    15,100       12,469       30,191       23,911  
 
                               
Noninterest income:

 
                               
Trust fees

 
    6,628       4,897       12,596       9,952  
Income from bank-owned life insurance
    200       210       397       422  
Income from solar farms

 
    97       92       161       155  
Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale
    243       1,371       902       4,062  
Loss on extinguishment of debt
    (400 )     -       (955 )     -  
Other fees and service charges
    309       142       541       402  
 
                               
Total noninterest income
    7,077       6,712       13,642       14,993  
 
                               
Noninterest expenses:

 
                               
Salaries and employee benefits
    9,336       7,435       18,240       15,424  
Occupancy

 
    1,506       1,487       3,035       2,918  
Information systems

 
    1,548       1,313       3,086       2,521  
Professional fees

 
    446       369       872       719  
Marketing and business development
    492       266       677       760  
Regulatory assessments

 
    395       314       788       617  
Other

 
    1,355       1,630       2,750       2,881  
 
                               
Total noninterest expense
    15,078       12,814       29,448       25,840  
 
                               
Earnings before income taxes
    7,099       6,367       14,385       13,064  
 
                               
Income taxes

 
    1,703       1,520       3,417       3,130  
 
                               
 
                               
Net earnings

 
  5,396       4,847     10,968       9,934  
 
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
    9,162       8,922       9,093       8,912  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
    9,331       9,067       9,265       9,045  
 
                               
Per share information: Basic earnings per common share
  0.59       0.54     1.21       1.11  
Diluted earnings per common share
  0.58       0.54     1.18       1.10  
                                 

FineMark Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Second Quarter 2021
Unaudited

                                           
$ in thousands except for share data
  2nd Qtr 2021     1st Qtr 2021     4th Qtr 2020     3rd Qtr 2020     2nd Qtr 2020     2021     2020  
$ Earnings
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Net Interest Income
  15,640       15,398       15,312       15,205       15,032       31,038       27,657  
Provision for loan loss
  540       307       610       630       2,563       847       3,746  
Non-interest Income
  7,234       6,461       6,113       5,858       5,341       13,695       10,931  
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
  243       659       584       1,066       1,371       902       4,062  
Loss on extinguishment of debt
  (400 )     (555 )     (160 )     -       -       (955 )     -  
Non-interest Expense
  15,078       14,370       13,164       14,069       12,814       29,448       25,840  
Earnings before income taxes
    7,099       7,286       8,075       7,430       6,367       14,385       13,064  
Taxes
  1,703       1,714       1,789       1,694       1,520       3,417       3,130  
Net Income
  5,396       5,572       6,286       5,736       4,847       10,968       9,934  
Basic earnings per share
  0.59       0.62       0.70       0.65       0.54       1.21       1.11  
Diluted earnings per share
  0.58       0.61       0.69       0.63       0.54       1.18       1.10  
Performance Ratios
                                                       
Return on average assets*
    0.74 %     0.78 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.80 %     0.76 %     0.85 %
Return on risk weighted assets*
    1.28 %     1.37 %     1.60 %     1.54 %     1.34 %     1.30 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity*
    9.89 %     10.48 %     12.12 %     11.35 %     10.16 %     10.18 %     10.62 %
Yield on earning assets*
    2.79 %     2.81 %     2.95 %     3.13 %     3.32 %     2.80 %     3.45 %
Cost of funds*
    0.57 %     0.58 %     0.62 %     0.67 %     0.77 %     0.58 %     1.00 %
Net Interest Margin*
    2.24 %     2.25 %     2.36 %     2.50 %     2.58 %     2.25 %     2.49 %
Efficiency ratio
    66.37 %     65.43 %     60.24 %     63.58 %     58.92 %     65.91 %     60.59 %
Capital
                                                       
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
    9.27 %     7.37 %     7.48 %     7.71 %     7.89 %     9.27 %     7.89 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
    15.96 %     12.91 %     12.94 %     13.20 %     13.15 %     15.96 %     13.15 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
    15.96 %     12.91 %     12.94 %     13.20 %     13.15 %     15.96 %     13.15 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
    19.68 %     17.36 %     17.52 %     16.57 %     16.56 %     19.68 %     16.56 %
Book value per share
  25.20     23.20     23.57     23.01     22.08     25.20     22.08  
Tangible book value per share
  25.20     23.20     23.57     23.01     22.08     25.20     22.08  
Asset Quality
                                                       
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
  (1 )     (6 )     3       3       9       -7       3  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans
    -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     (0.00 )%     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses
  21,636       21,095       20,782       20,209       19,582       21,636       19,582  
Allowance to total loans
    1.10 %     1.10 %     1.11 %     1.12 %     1.12 %     1.10 %     1.12 %
Nonperforming loans
  2,001       1,599       1,279       1,098       1,560       2,001       1,560  
Other real estate owned
  -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans to total loans
    0.10 %     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.06 %     0.09 %     0.10 %     0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
    0.07 %     0.06 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.06 %
Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans)
                                                       
1-4 Family
    53.6 %     52.4 %     53.1 %     53.3 %     52.8 %     53.6 %     52.8 %
Commercial Loans
    11.1 %     13.1 %     13.5 %     14.9 %     15.3 %     11.1 %     15.3 %
Commercial Real Estate
    21.1 %     19.5 %     18.9 %     19.4 %     19.9 %     21.1 %     19.9 %
Construction Loans
    6.7 %     7.7 %     7.6 %     6.8 %     6.7 %     6.7 %     6.7 %
Other Loans
    7.4 %     7.3 %     7.0 %     5.5 %     5.3 %     7.4 %     5.3 %
End of Period Balances
                                                       
Total Assets
  2,982,969       2,874,148       2,851,416       2,606,789       2,520,831       2,982,969       2,520,831  
Investments
  720,893       668,823       654,141       619,016       618,569       720,893       618,569  
Loans, net of allowance
  1,945,541       1,889,770       1,850,293       1,789,905       1,727,853       1,945,541       1,727,853  
Total Deposits
  2,358,263       2,297,031       2,224,954       1,978,922       1,919,966       2,358,263       1,919,966  
Other borrowings
  5,790       12,144       5,612       14,920       9,121       5,790       9,121  
Subordinated Debt
  40,876       50,737       50,712       29,622       29,610       40,876       29,610  
FHLB Advances
  284,144       284,207       334,271       354,334       314,396       284,144       314,396  
Total Shareholders Equity
  271,005       210,400       211,057       205,627       197,174       271,005       197,174  
Wealth Management
                                                       
Trust fees
  6,628       5,968       5,591       5,337       4,897       12,596       9,952  
Assets Under Administration
                                                       
Balance at beginning of period
  5,304,562       5,091,408       4,622,464       4,382,810       3,932,309       5,091,408       4,472,585  
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
  242,924       75,199       349,016       166,182       389,677       318,123       (316,852 )
Net client asset flows
  140,623       137,955       119,928       73,472       60,824       278,578       227,077  
Balance at end of period
  5,688,110       5,304,562       5,091,408       4,622,464       4,382,810       5,688,110       4,382,810  
Percentage of AUA that are managed
    89 %     89 %     89 %     90 %     89 %     89 %     89 %
Stock Valuation
                                                       
Closing Market Price (OTCQX)
  33.00       30.00       23.41       19.85       21.60     33.00     21.60  
Multiple of Tangible Book Value
    1.31       1.29       0.99       0.9       1.0     1.31     0.98  
                                                         

*annualized

CONTACT:

Ryan Roberts, Investor Relations
8695 College Parkway, Suite 100 
Fort Myers, FL 33919
239-461-3850
investorrelations@finemarkbank.com

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656268/CORRECTION-FineMark-Holdings-Inc-Rep ...




Disclaimer

