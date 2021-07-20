checkAd

TELUS is investing $63 million across Greater Victoria this year to keep communities connected

TELUS Victoria Community Board renamed TELUS Vancouver Island Community Board as it expands its support to Central and North Island charities

#StandWithOwners initiative commits $1 million in support of Canadian small businesses

TELUS Ocean construction underway

VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today that we are investing $63 million across Greater Victoria this year, as part of our $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across British Columbia through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. These investments will create important and tangible social outcomes while many British Columbians continue to work, learn, access healthcare, and socialize from home during these unprecedented times. TELUS’ significant investments in Greater Victoria include:

  • Bringing our blistering-fast 5G network speeds to Greater Victoria utilizing our current spectrum holdings, enabling residents and businesses to access the fastest 5G network in Canada, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1. TELUS will have connected 187 communities, 119 First Nations communities, and 335 Indigenous lands across the province to 5G by the end of this year, utilizing our current spectrum holdings. The broad deployment of 5G across our province will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for British Columbians, supporting environmental sustainability, enabling our entrepreneurial spirit, and unleashing human productivity. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs2 and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years3.
  • Building new wireless infrastructure in response to the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity throughout the city, ensuring TELUS wireless networks continue to meet and exceed the demands for reliable and fast connectivity in Greater Victoria.
  • Connecting more households and businesses to the gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network, Western Canada’s largest fibre-to-the-premise network that supported more than 3.5 million British Columbians as they adapted to new ways of living throughout the pandemic. TELUS PureFibre first came to Greater Victoria in 2016, and was ready to withstand the additional demands of Covid-19, particularly as the symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds enable residents to work with large files at home while other family members can simultaneously be learning, streaming entertainment, or video chatting with friends.
