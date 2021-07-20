checkAd

Aristocrat Group Announces Completion of Preliminary Financials

HOUSTON, TX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTC: ASCC), the manufacturer of RWB Vodka, is proud to announce that independent preliminary financials have been completed. Aristocrat Group looks forward to the future with Derek Sisson as the CEO.  Mr. Sisson is the founder of Famous Brands which is the owner of Merica Bourbon. Merica Bourbon is nationally distributed and sold in over 400 Walmarts and larger national chains. Mr. Sisson has been featured multiple times on Fox & Friends, Forbes, Entrepreneur, CBS and other major media outlets.


"We are excited to be moving forward as a company with the completion of these financials and the potential additions of new spirit brands.  Getting the financials done will help elevate our company and bring new brand awareness.  We are proud to be Americans and proud of the product we have produced for the American people," said Derek Sisson, CEO/President. 

RWB Vodka is proudly made in America with the finest American grains, using a revolutionary process to offer the cleanest, smoothest and best-tasting vodka. This vodka is dedicated to the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great. 

About Aristocrat Group Corp

Aristocrat expects to add a large portfolio of distilled spirits to its group of products and design a tasting room to offer public tours as well as hosting private and public events. 

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 

CONTACT:

Derek Sisson
derek@famousb.com
(832) 302-0600





