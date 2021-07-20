Nickelodeon to Develop First-Ever Baby Shark Original Animated Movie

Nickelodeon’s fin-credible world of Baby Shark is getting bigger with the development of a brand-new original animated movie and season two pickup of its TV series--further expanding one of the most popular properties in the world. The as-yet-untitled movie will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong. The news of the movie comes as Nick orders a second season of its hit animated preschool series based on the global hit Pinkfong Baby Shark, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which was just nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program” and currently ranks as the number-two show with Kids 2-5 for 2Q21 across all TV, only behind PAW Patrol.

Said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation: “Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures. As home to the biggest franchises kids love, we’re continuing to grow their footprint by introducing brand-new characters and storylines, and creating original content in every format for fans everywhere.”