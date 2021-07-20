ReFrame and IMDbPro Announce Record-Breaking 2020-2021 ReFrame TV Stamp Recipients, Including WandaVision, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country and Pose

Additionally, 50% of shows nominated in the Emmy category of Outstanding Drama Series received the Stamp ( Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose ), as did 50% of shows in the Outstanding Comedy Series category ( Black-ish, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Pen15 ) and 60% of shows in the Outstanding Limited Series category ( WandaVision, I May Destroy You, The Underground Railroad) . The Stamped show with the most Emmy nominations is WandaVision (Disney +) with 23 nominations, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) with 21 nominations.

ReFrame, the screen industry’s gender equity coalition founded by Women In Film and Sundance Institute , and IMDbPro today announced that 51% of the most popular scripted television and streaming shows of the 2020-2021 season will receive the ReFrame Stamp. This is the first time ever that more than 50% of the most popular shows meet ReFrame’s criteria for gender-balanced hiring.

In an effort to analyze a wider cross-section of genres, formats and platforms, and to determine industry trends, ReFrame expanded their 2020-2021 analysis to survey the Top 200 scripted shows on IMDb; previous analysis was based on the IMDb Top 100. 51 shows in this year’s Top 100 earned the Stamp (a 55% increase from 33 shows in the prior year), and an additional 50 shows in the 101-200 data set earned the Stamp, indicating a consistent stamp rate of over 50%.

Highlights of the report, determined by ReFrame’s extensive analysis of data provided by IMDbPro, include:

Of the 200 shows analyzed, there were 62 women in the role of Showrunner, with 13 of those being women of color.

A total of 221 women received directing credits on the 200 shows, of which 48 were women of color. One non-binary person received a directing credit.

25 of the 200 shows hired a woman cinematographer for at least one episode, with 5 of those being women of color.

102 of the 200 shows analyzed featured a woman in the top-billed actor role, with 31 of those being women of color.

“The significant increase in Stamped TV content tells us that we are beginning to see the impact of years of advocacy for more equitable hiring in Hollywood,” said Andria Wilson Mirza, Director, ReFrame. “These Stamped shows not only entertained, inspired and united audiences as we navigated a global pandemic, they also demonstrated that a commitment to inclusion behind-the-scenes translates to commercial success. As we celebrate this milestone, our advocacy doesn't stop at 51% — our goal is for 100% of TV and film productions to commit to equitable hiring and earn the ReFrame Stamp."

The ReFrame Stamp is a mark of distinction for projects that have achieved gender-balanced hiring, based on intersectional criteria developed by ReFrame, its ReFrame Ambassadors and other industry experts. ReFrame and IMDbPro (the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals) launched the ReFrame Stamp in 2018 and report annually on both film and television productions that earn the Stamp, based on an extensive analysis of data provided by IMDbPro.

To determine TV Stamp recipients, ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 200 most popular narrative television and streaming shows with a minimum of three episodes released during the Emmys eligibility period of June 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021. See the full list here. Each show was considered for the list based on its top-performing four weeks during the eligibility period on IMDbPro’s proprietary ranking of titles, factoring in the removal of sports, news, non-fiction and reality programs. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, and its vast and authoritative database features hundreds of millions of searchable data items.

ReFrame encourages all scripted productions to implement equitable hiring practices and apply to earn the ReFrame Stamp year-round. Through the open application process, numerous television and streaming productions outside of the Top 200 earned the Stamp in 2021, including Freeform’s Good Trouble and Motherland: Fort Salem; AMC’s Kevin Can F Himself, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Nos4a2; and Netflix animated series titles Ada Twist Scientist, Ridley Jones, and We the People . The list of all 2020-2021 Stamped shows is available on ReFrame’s website and at IMDb.com/ReFrame.

2020 - 2021 ReFrame Stamp – IMDbPro Top 200 Narrative & Animated TV Recipients

Listed in alphabetical order, below are the Stamped shows of the 2020-2021 season. To determine Stamp recipients, ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 200 most popular narrative television and streaming shows with a minimum of three episodes released during the Emmys eligibility period of June 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021. Each show was considered for the list based on its top-performing four weeks during the eligibility period on IMDbPro’s proprietary ranking of titles, factoring in the removal of sports, news, non-fiction and reality programs. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

ReFrame Stamped Shows in the Top 200

Additional ReFrame Stamps awarded in 2021

Listed in alphabetical order, below are the Stamped television and streaming productions outside of the Top 200 that earned the Stamp in 2021 through ReFrame’s open application process.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005218/en/