Interim Report H1 2021 ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%) EBITDA 114.6 million euros (+24.1%) ROCE 19.4% Net sales grew by 9.7% to 5.9 billion euros. Supply improved by 9.9%, Solutions by 6.9%. The cloud business developed particularly well, with an increase of 38.2% and a 33.0% rise in Unique Users.

Overall, the ICT industry had a good first half-year, ALSO was once again able to achieve a result significantly above market level. The foundation for this are MORE, the 3S, and the use of the ecosystem to scale the digital platforms. Enterprise-wide ERP harmonization, business intelligence, and CRM enable a forward-looking, flexible, and agile management. The track record of 22 acquired and integrated companies from 18 European countries since 2011 is a sign of the company's integration strength - the basis for successful local and regional growth as well as an increase in technological competence. The constant adaptation and further development of the organization is another building block for the convincing performance. In addition to increasing productivity (based on the use of AI, among other things), the focus is on hiring experts, training new and qualifying existing employees to develop new business models.

"ALSO's success is the result of our strategy and its implementation over the past ten years. We have thus also laid the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth in the future," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

ALSO confirms its targets for 2021 with EBITDA between 240 and 255 million euros and ROCE of 15 to 20%.



