EQS-News Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q2 2021 Conference Call

20.07.2021 / 17:45

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021.

Date:

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Time:

10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers:

Europe +41 58 310 50 00
UK +44 207 107 06 13
USA +1 631 570 56 13

Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

 

 


Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
