Alchimie Announces Its Half-Year Sales at €15.6 Million, up +14%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 17:45  |  47   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces its 2021 half-year consolidated revenues.

€m

30-06-2021

30-06-2020

Change %

Half-year revenues

15.6

13.7

+14%

The Group's consolidated half-yearly revenues (IFRS) amounted to €15.6 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of +14% compared to June 30, 2020. The Video activity maintained its momentum with a growth rate of +22% compared to the first half of 2020 and reached €14.2 million.

Business consolidation

The first half of 2021 was marked by the consolidation of the business following the launch of 36 new channels during the period, bringing Alchimie's offering to 106 co-published channels, in line with the target of 140 end of 2021. In France, Alchimie now co-publishes 56 channels with celebrities and talents or media groups, representing 55% of the total number of channels. Abroad, respectively 17 and 10 channels are co-published by the Group in the United Kingdom and the United States.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 391,000 subscribers.

Given the delay of several co-creation and distribution contracts, the Company may have to reassess its objectives. A more precise update on the strategic objectives and roadmap will be communicated in September when Nicolas d'Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie, will be returning.

Ramp-up of the platform following the signing of numerous co-publishing, media and talent, and distribution partnerships

The past semester was marked by the signing of numerous partnerships with media groups (Point de Vue, the leading SVOD channel dedicated to royal families and exceptional people), content producers (Phare Ouest, All3Media) and stakeholders in the creative economy. In terms of distribution, Alchimie has signed a strategic partnership with Altice for the distribution of premium content through the new RMC BFM Play platform, and has strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung TV Plus, which will now offer the platform's content in Europe. The Group has also partnered with Struum, an innovative streaming service with a unique credit system, for the distribution of 13 theme channels to the American public. Finally, several structuring partnerships with other leading distributors are currently being signed and could be announced in the coming months.

