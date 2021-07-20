checkAd

Navya Will Receive 7.5 Million Euros of Subsidies, Especially Within the Framework of the France Relance Program, for Four of Its Technological Projects

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces that it has been awarded four major technological innovation projects, three of which are part of the France Relance program.

The France Relance program is a Government initiative. It was introduced by the Prime Minister in September 2020 and its objective is to build the France of 2030 with 100 billion euros deployed to promote strategic initiatives and face the Covid-19 crisis.

Navya responded to this RFP and secured a total of 7.5 million euros of subsidies (mainly non-repayable) to pilot four high-tech projects. The different initiatives are as follows:

- The DLS project (Deep Learning Segmentation) aims to collect data from the road environment and to quantify the detected obstacles by using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data modules. The objective is to feed the database and datasets to recognize changes in the road environment, dynamically modify the reference map and adapt the vehicle's behaviour.

- The 5G-AV project (5G for Autonomous Vehicles) intends to operationally implement the technological contributions of 5G in autonomous driving for the benefit of customers, in partnership with Orange. In particular remote assistance, cybersecurity and the processing of data analyzed by Artificial Intelligence deported to the operators' computing centres. This initiative will follow on from the level 4 fully autonomous experimentation carried out in Châteauroux in June 2020. This project is a prize-winner of the France Relance program.

- The A.I.V. project (Autonomous Industrial Vehicles) consists of developing an innovative concept of tractors equipped with autonomous driving technologies and associated services, adapted to the specificities of applications in the airport, industrial, mass distribution and e-commerce sectors. This project will accelerate the development of the AT135 within the SOFVIA joint venture between Navya and Charlatte Manutention. This project is a prize-winner of the France Relance program.

- EFIBA (Emergence of the Autonomous Bus Sector) is an initiative led by a consortium composed of Actia, Bluebus and Keolis wishing to prepare the French sector for the autonomous bus market. The ambition of this project is to develop and industrialize an automated version of the Bluebus electric buses, from their design to their marketing. This project is a prize-winner of the France Relance program.

Pierre Lahutte, CEO of Navya, stated: “I would like to thank the Ministers Bruno Le Maire, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Cédric O and Jean-Baptiste Djebbari who, through this France Relance funding, have recognized the quality of Navya's expertise at the heart of tomorrow's autonomous and connected vehicles. These new resources will further reinforce Navya’s strong financial position in the final sprint to reach commercial Level 4 autonomous driving solutions”.

Anne-Marie Idrac, High Representative for the autonomous vehicle development strategy and former State Secretary for Transport, President of the RATP and then of the SNCF, adds: “The mobility sector is subject to major changes for which companies such as Navya provide innovative and concrete solutions. Already recognized for the technological advances it has achieved, in particular with the first fully autonomous level 4 operation launched in June 2020, Navya will be able, thanks to this public funding, to contribute even more to the development of autonomous vehicles in France and thus defend a French development model for autonomous mobility”.

Next financial release: 2021 half-year results - September, 28 2021

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous driving systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in SIngapore, Navya aims at becoming the leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders. Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

