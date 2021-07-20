checkAd

New Jersey American Water Announces $950,000 Grant for Parkside Business and Community in Partnership in Camden

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 17:46  |  26   |   |   

New Jersey American Water today announced the awarding of $950,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) funding to Parkside Business and Community in Partnership (PBCIP) of Camden. The funding, which was announced in coordination with the state’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will be used for projects aimed at improving housing and economic development opportunities in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood.

“For over a decade, New Jersey American Water has participated in the state’s innovative NRTC program to provide funding to transformational projects in several of the communities we serve,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “This year, we are proud to support Parkside Business & Community in Partnership, which represents neighborhood residents, business owners, institutional directors and stakeholders working together to revitalize the Parkside neighborhood of Camden. We are honored to be among that list of partners together in this community.”

“We are so grateful to be the recipient of New Jersey American Water’s 2021 NRTC Grant,” said Bridget Phifer, Executive Director of PBCIP. “With this donation, we will be able to continue the vital work of supporting home ownership and strengthening economic development for the Haddon Avenue corridor.”

The NRTC Program, which is administered by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of distressed neighborhoods through strategies developed by residents and the community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them. These local organizations prepare, submit, and receive approval from DCA for multi-year revitalization plans for the neighborhoods they serve. The approved projects are listed in a qualified projects pool from which companies choose the ones they want to financially support. New Jersey American Water’s application to award this grant was approved by the DCA in December 2020.

“Partnerships between our non-profits, local businesses and the area they serve is the foundation of a thriving community,” said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. “The City of Camden congratulates PBCIP on this award and looks forward to partnering as we advance neighborhood development efforts. The work that New Jersey American Water is doing to support our local community is vital for our city’s continued revitalization as we transition out of the pandemic.”

“We’re excited to see the Parkside neighborhood benefit from this generous grant,” said Assemblyman William Spearman. “With the help of transformative donations like New Jersey American Water’s, the city of Camden and all of its residents will continue to thrive.”

Since 2010, New Jersey American Water provided approximately $9.1 million in grants to community initiatives in its service areas across the state through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program. Approximately $8 million of that total has been awarded to Camden initiatives.

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden’s water and wastewater system since 2016. To learn more about American Water’s ongoing partnership with the Camden community, visit: amwater.com/camden.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Jersey American Water Announces $950,000 Grant for Parkside Business and Community in Partnership in Camden New Jersey American Water today announced the awarding of $950,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) funding to Parkside Business and Community in Partnership (PBCIP) of Camden. The funding, which was announced in coordination with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The Honest Company Announces New Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Beauty
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21City of Alton Splash Pad Opens to the Community; Ribbon Cutting Held to Celebrate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21The Heat is On: Illinois American Water Offers Summer Wise Water Tips
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Jefferson City Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 Million in Mexico Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Final Order Issued by the Iowa Utilities Board in Iowa American Water’s Rate Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21West Virginia American Water Files 2022 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Illinois American Water Installs Ultraviolet Disinfection at Granite City Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $6 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte