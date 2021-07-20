checkAd

Virbac Exceptional increase in revenue in the first half of 2021, with +21.3% at comparable exchange rates and scope (+14% at constant exchange rates and actual scope), driven by very solid performance in all areas and good market dynamics

20.07.2021, 17:45  |  35   |   |   


KEY FIGURES
Revenue in first half of 2021 - Provisional



€529.4 M 		At constant exchange rates and scope1



+21.3% where

companion animals +24.3%
food producing animals +17.7% 		Growth at constant exchange rates



+14.0%

 Overall
change



+10.7%
+17.9% excl. Sentinel

1 Growth at constant exchange rates and scope is the organic growth of sales, excluding the impact of exchange rate changes, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question and that for the previous financial year on the basis of identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is that in effect for the previous financial year), and excluding the impact of changes in scope, by calculating the indicator for the financial year in question on the basis of the scope of consolidation for the previous financial year, and by excluding only the sales of Sentinel, a product transferred on July 1,2020, for the two financial years in question.


Quarterly consolidated revenue
Our second-quarter revenue hit €262.9 million, a steep +18.3% increase, excluding Sentinel (+14% at actual scope), from the same period in 2020. At constant exchange rates and scope, growth rose to +20%, propelled by the execution of our strategy, our excellent performance in all the geographical areas in which we operate, and outstanding momentum in the first months of 2021 in the animal health sector (visits to veterinarians, number of companion animal adoptions, rebound of the food producing animal segment, etc.). Our growth over the period was mainly driven by the performance of Europe and the Asia-Pacific area, which benefited from a favorable base effect over the quarter and contributed to approximately 80% of the quarter’s growth. In Europe, all countries supported our growth, particularly France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Scandinavian countries, Spain, and Italy, which had exceptional performances in the companion animal segment (vaccines, petfood, and specialty products). In Asia-Pacific, India alone drove more than half of the quarter’s growth, thanks to products for ruminants (food supplements and parasiticides). Latin America benefited from strong momentum in Brazil and Mexico, broadly compensating for the withdrawal of aquaculture activities in Chile. Finally, the United States grew over the quarter, excluding Sentinel, thanks to Iverhart and specialty products.

