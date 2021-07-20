A well-oriented first half-year

In euros 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 (6 months) (6 months) Evolution Revenues 17,766,771 15,845,462 12.1% 1st quarter (from 1st January to 31st March) 8,916,621 8,369,565 6.5% 2nd quarter (from 1st April to 30th June) 8,850,150 7,475,897 18.4% Other operating revenues 331,481 330,179 0.4% Of which Research Tax Credit 331,481 308,413 7.5% Operating expenses (13,114,972) (11,849,752) 10.7% Operating income 4,983,280 4,325,889 15.2% Income of the Group before tax 4,954,386 4,328,957 14.4% Current and deferred tax (1,229,083) (1,053,870) 16.6% Part of net income in the associated companies 3,775,470 3,280,709 15.1% Net income - Group 3,730,701 3,280,287 13.7%

After a year marked by the Covid-19 health crisis, the Group has returned to growth over the first half-year 2021 and has consolidated turnover of 17.8 million euros compared to 15.8 million euros one year ago, which is an increase of 12.1%. This good dynamic is found, in France as well as abroad, in all of IGE+XAO's market segments as well as on the various sales methods (licences and subscriptions).

The acceleration in the activity was accompanied by a change in operating costs which increased 10.7%, showing both the resumption of commercial actions (travel, in-person marketing actions, etc.) and the launching of new recruiting. The operating income and net income for the consolidated whole amount to 5.0 and 3.8 million euros, respectively up 15.2% and 15.1%.Consecutively, the operating margin* stands at 28.0% and net profitability** at 21.0%.

From a financial standpoint, the Group has a solid structure with, at 30 June 2021, almost no bank debt excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and a cash flow of 52.9 million euros.

Backed with these results and solid fundamentals, and while remaining attentive to the changes in the economic situation, IGE+XAO, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, intends to pursue its action plan aiming to accelerate its commercial activities and R&D, while still maintaining a high level of profitability.

* Operating income in terms of turnover

** Net income in terms of turnover

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 30 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 96,455 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

