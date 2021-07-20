Kronos Advanced Technologies Reports Increased Air Purifiers Inventory in Time for Fire Season

"Now is the time to buy Kronos air purifiers before wildfires start in your area," commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. "Wildfires have unfortunately become a fact of life in the U.S., especially affecting the west coast. With a potentially historic drought and high temperatures, we could see more wildfires during the second half of this year and lots of smoke. That smoke significantly lowers the Air Quality, both indoors and outdoors, and creates breathing hazards for millions of people, both those who live near the fires and people much farther, depending on the wind direction. Kronos air purifiers are the best way to combat wildfires related air quality problems".

California Air Resources Board ( https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/homepage ) offers helpful information on wildfire effects and how it changes the IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) in your home. Extreme fires are a growing threat to public health and safety, to houses, to air quality and climate goals, and our forests. California is seeing fires that burn larger and hotter on average than ever before. One-quarter of the state — more than 25 million acres — is now classified under very high or extreme fire threat. And more than 25 percent of the state's population lives in these high fire-risk areas. Smoke from extreme fires can occur with little warning and travel long distances and into urban areas many miles from the flames, negatively impacting public health and degrading quality of life. California is facing increasingly catastrophic wildfire seasons. Wildfire smoke – a complex mixture of air pollutants – is unhealthy to breathe and can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with heart or respiratory conditions. These sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches levels considered 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' or above. Even healthy people may experience symptoms in smoky conditions or after exposure. Pets also can be affected by unhealthy air and should be brought indoors, if possible. Wildfires produce a range of harmful air pollutants, from known cancer-causing substances to tiny particles that can aggravate existing health problems and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. Particulate matter (PM) is the principal pollutant of concern from wildfire smoke for the relatively short-term exposures (hours to weeks) typically experienced by the public. Particles from smoke tend to be very small (with diameters of 2.5 micrometers and smaller). They are small enough to get deep into the lungs, and the tiniest, ultrafine particles can pass directly into the bloodstream. The association between PM2.5 and heart and lung health effects is well documented in scientific literature.