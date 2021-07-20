Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Additional $125 Million 4.375% Notes Due 2026 with a Yield-to-Maturity of Approximately 4.1%

Purchasers paid accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from March 10, 2021 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes. On August 28, 2021, the Company will pay this pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes to the holders of the Notes as of the applicable record date, along with interest accrued on the Notes offered hereby from the date of delivery to such interest payment date.

NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed a public offering of an additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), which resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $123.5 million, based on a public offering price of 101.00% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, after deducting the payment of the underwriting discount and the estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Notes constitute a further issuance of, have the same terms as, rank equally in right of payment with, and are fungible and form a single series with the $50 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.375% notes due 2026 that the Company initially issued on March 10, 2021. Following the issuance of the Note, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.375% notes due 2026 is $175 million.

The Notes will mature on February 28, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year payable semi-annually on February 28 and August 28 of each year, beginning August 28, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as sole book-running manager for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Hovde Group, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC acted as co-managers for this offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6.25% fixed-rate notes due 2025, repay the outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured revolving credit facility, make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through its SBIC subsidiaries) in accordance with the Company’s investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.