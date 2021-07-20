Ubisoft Q1 Sales in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Ubisoft Q1 revenue EUR 352.8 million.Net bookings for the second quarter of 2021-22 are expected to come in at around EUR 340.0 millionThe Company confirms its targets for full-year 2021-22:Net bookings single-digit growthNon-IFRS …
(PLX AI) – Ubisoft Q1 revenue EUR 352.8 million.Net bookings for the second quarter of 2021-22 are expected to come in at around EUR 340.0 millionThe Company confirms its targets for full-year 2021-22:Net bookings single-digit growthNon-IFRS …
- (PLX AI) – Ubisoft Q1 revenue EUR 352.8 million.
- Net bookings for the second quarter of 2021-22 are expected to come in at around EUR 340.0 million
- The Company confirms its targets for full-year 2021-22:
- Net bookings single-digit growth
- Non-IFRS operating income between EUR 420 million and 500 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare